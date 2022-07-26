Valora Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Monterrey, Mexiko / Muttenz, Schweiz, 26. Juli 2022 - Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. («FEMSA»; BMV: FEMSAUBD.MX; FEMSAUB.MX; NYSE: FMX) hat heute den Angebotsprospekt für ein öffentliches Kaufangebot («Angebot») der hundertprozentigen Tochtergesellschaft von FEMSA, Impulsora de Marcas e Intangibles, S.A. de C.V., zum Erwerb aller sich im Publikum befindenden Aktien von Valora Holding AG («Valora»; SIX: VALN) für CHF 260.00 netto pro Aktie in bar veröffentlicht, wie am 5. Juli 2022 angekündigt. Der Angebotsprospekt ist auf www.femsa.gcs-web.com/valora-transaction verfügbar.
Die Angebotsfrist beginnt voraussichtlich am 11. August 2022, nach Ablauf der vom schweizerischen Übernahmerecht vorgeschriebenen Karenzfrist von zehn Handelstagen, und endet voraussichtlich am 9. September 2022 um 10:00 Uhr Eastern Standard Time (16:00 Uhr Central European Summer Time). Nach Ablauf dieser Frist (und vorbehältlich allfälliger Verlängerungen) und falls die Mindestannahmeschwelle von zwei Dritteln aller Valora Aktien auf vollständig verwässerter Basis erreicht oder darauf verzichtet wird, besteht eine zusätzliche Annahmefrist von zehn Börsentagen, während welcher die Aktionäre ihre Valora Aktien dem Angebot nachträglich andienen können. Das Angebot unterliegt weiteren üblichen Angebotsbedingungen, einschliesslich behördlicher Genehmigungen. Ein detaillierter indikativer Zeitplan ist im Angebotsprospekt enthalten.
Gestützt auf die gemeinsame Strategie zur Entwicklung der europäischen Märkte, die gemeinsamen Unternehmenswerte und basierend auf einem externen Bewertungsgutachten («Fairness Opinion») der IFBC hat der Verwaltungsrat von Valora den Aktionären einstimmig empfohlen, das Angebot anzunehmen. Der Bericht des Verwaltungsrats, der die Empfehlung und die Begründung enthält, ist im Angebotsprospekt enthalten.
Der mit einem Anteil von rund 17% grösste Einzelaktionär von Valora hat sich mit der Unterzeichnung einer Andienungserklärung verpflichtet, im Rahmen des Angebots alle seine Valora Aktien anzudienen.
Über FEMSA
Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.femsa.com.
Weitere Informationen unter www.valora.com.
Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen
Important Additional Information
Certain Offer Restrictions
According to Swiss law, Valora shares tendered into the Offer may not be withdrawn after they are tendered except under certain circumstances, in particular in case a competing offer for the Valora shares is launched.
The tender offer is subject to the requirements of Section 14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "U.S. Exchange Act"), including amendments to the terms and conditions of the tender offer, extensions of the tender offer, purchases outside of the tender offer and minimum offer period, and is otherwise being made in accordance with the requirements of Swiss law. Accordingly, the tender offer is subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to withdrawal rights, settlement procedures and timing of payments that are different from those applicable under U.S. tender offer procedures and laws. Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities commission of any State of the U.S. has (a) approved or disapproved of the tender offer; (b) passed upon the merits or fairness of the tender offer; or (c) passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of the disclosure in the offer prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the U.S.
The communication is not being made by, and has not been approved by, an authorised person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
1405573 26.07.2022 CET/CEST