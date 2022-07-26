Valora Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

FEMSA veröffentlicht Angebotsprospekt zum öffentlichen Übernahmeangebot für die Aktien von Valora



26.07.2022 / 07:01 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Monterrey, Mexiko / Muttenz, Schweiz, 26. Juli 2022 - Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. («FEMSA»; BMV: FEMSAUBD.MX; FEMSAUB.MX; NYSE: FMX) hat heute den Angebotsprospekt für ein öffentliches Kaufangebot («Angebot») der hundertprozentigen Tochtergesellschaft von FEMSA, Impulsora de Marcas e Intangibles, S.A. de C.V., zum Erwerb aller sich im Publikum befindenden Aktien von Valora Holding AG («Valora»; SIX: VALN) für CHF 260.00 netto pro Aktie in bar veröffentlicht, wie am 5. Juli 2022 angekündigt. Der Angebotsprospekt ist auf www.femsa.gcs-web.com/valora-transaction verfügbar. Die Angebotsfrist beginnt voraussichtlich am 11. August 2022, nach Ablauf der vom schweizerischen Übernahmerecht vorgeschriebenen Karenzfrist von zehn Handelstagen, und endet voraussichtlich am 9. September 2022 um 10:00 Uhr Eastern Standard Time (16:00 Uhr Central European Summer Time). Nach Ablauf dieser Frist (und vorbehältlich allfälliger Verlängerungen) und falls die Mindestannahmeschwelle von zwei Dritteln aller Valora Aktien auf vollständig verwässerter Basis erreicht oder darauf verzichtet wird, besteht eine zusätzliche Annahmefrist von zehn Börsentagen, während welcher die Aktionäre ihre Valora Aktien dem Angebot nachträglich andienen können. Das Angebot unterliegt weiteren üblichen Angebotsbedingungen, einschliesslich behördlicher Genehmigungen. Ein detaillierter indikativer Zeitplan ist im Angebotsprospekt enthalten. Gestützt auf die gemeinsame Strategie zur Entwicklung der europäischen Märkte, die gemeinsamen Unternehmenswerte und basierend auf einem externen Bewertungsgutachten («Fairness Opinion») der IFBC hat der Verwaltungsrat von Valora den Aktionären einstimmig empfohlen, das Angebot anzunehmen. Der Bericht des Verwaltungsrats, der die Empfehlung und die Begründung enthält, ist im Angebotsprospekt enthalten. Der mit einem Anteil von rund 17% grösste Einzelaktionär von Valora hat sich mit der Unterzeichnung einer Andienungserklärung verpflichtet, im Rahmen des Angebots alle seine Valora Aktien anzudienen. Kontakt FEMSA: Juan Fonseca Tel.: +52 81 83 28 6229 Investor Relations Director E-Mail: investor@femsa.com Mauricio Reyes Tel.: +52 81 83 28 6000 Corporate Communications Director E-Mail: comunicacion@femsa.com Kontakt Valora: Christina Wahlstrand Tel.: +41 61 467 24 53 Head of Corporate Communications & Branding E-Mail: media@valora.com Annette Carrer-Martin Tel.: +41 61 467 21 23 Head of Investor Relations E-Mail: ir@valora.com Kontakt Proxy Advisor: Morrow Sodali Tel.: +44 20 31 48 97 80 Information Agent E-Mail: valora-offer@investor.morrowsodali.com Hotline für Privataktionäre Tel.: +41 43 55 07 252 Über FEMSA

FEMSA ist eine sociedad anónima bursátil de capital variable, deren Aktien an der mexikanischen Börse (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) und an der New York Stock Exchange notiert sind. FEMSA besitzt ein diversifiziertes Portfolio von Unternehmen, die in 13 Ländern aktiv sind. FEMSA betreibt die grösste Convenience-Store-Kette in Mexiko und Lateinamerika (OXXO) mit mehr als 20'000 Filialen sowie mehr als 3'600 Apotheken in vier lateinamerikanischen Ländern (Cruz Verde, Yza und andere). FEMSA besitzt ausserdem den weltweit grössten Franchise-Abfüller von Coca-Cola-Produkten (Coca-Cola FEMSA) und hält den zweitgrössten Anteil an der Heineken-Gruppe (mit einer wirtschaftlichen Beteiligung von 14,76%). Die FEMSA-Gruppe besitzt zudem eine Reihe kleinerer Unternehmen, die in verschiedenen Bereichen neben ihren Hauptgeschäftsfeldern tätig sind, darunter Logistik und Vertrieb, Kühlung am Point-of-Sale (POS), Vertrieb von Gastronomieprodukten und Kunststofflösungen. FEMSA beschäftigt mehr als 320'000 Mitarbeitende und erzielte im Jahr 2021 einen Umsatz von mehr als USD 27 Mrd. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.femsa.com.

Über Valora

Tagtäglich engagieren sich rund 15'000 Mitarbeitende im Netzwerk von Valora, um den Menschen unterwegs mit einem umfassenden Foodvenience-Angebot das kleine Glück zu bringen - nah, schnell, praktisch und frisch. Die rund 2'700 kleinflächigen Verkaufsstellen von Valora befinden sich an Hochfrequenzlagen in der Schweiz, Deutschland, Österreich, Luxemburg und den Niederlanden. Zum Unternehmen gehören unter anderem k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo und die beliebte Eigenmarke ok.- sowie ein stetig wachsendes Angebot an digitalen Services. Ebenso betreibt Valora eine der weltweit führenden Produktionen von Laugengebäck und profitiert im Bereich Backwaren von einer stark integrierten Wertschöpfungskette. Valora erwirtschaftete im Jahr 2021 einen Aussenumsatz von CHF 2.2 Mrd. Firmensitz der Gruppe ist Muttenz in der Schweiz. Die Namenaktien der Valora Holding AG (VALN) werden an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange AG gehandelt. Weitere Informationen unter www.valora.com. Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen

