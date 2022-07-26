- (PLX AI) - Idorsia half year revenue CHF 22 million.
- • Half year net income CHF -419 million
- • Half year EPS CHF -2.36
Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:09
|Idorsia Half Year EBIT CHF -405 Million
|(PLX AI) - Idorsia half year revenue CHF 22 million.• Half year net income CHF -419 million• Half year EPS CHF -2.36
|07:05
|Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Idorsia gibt Finanzergebnisse für das erste Halbjahr 2022 bekannt - Kommerzielle Phase erreicht
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Allschwil, Schweiz - 26. Juli 2022
Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) gab heute die Finanzergebnisse für das erste Halbjahr 2022 bekannt.
Operative Highlights
QUVIVIQ...
|07:05
|Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2022 - reaching commercial stage
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Allschwil, Switzerland - July 26, 2022
Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced its financial results for the first half of 2022.
Commercial highlights
QUVIVIQ...
|Fr
|Idorsia adds Olympic gold medalist and insomnia patient Lindsey Vonn to its celebrity spokesperson roster
|19.07.
|Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Invitation to Idorsia's half year financial results 2022 webcast and conference call
|Idorsia will publish its half year financial results 2022 on Tuesday July 26, 2022, at 07:00 CEST.
An investor conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on the same day.
Date:...
