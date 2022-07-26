Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Directorate Change

26 July 2022

Pacific Assets Trust plc

(the "Company")

Appointment of New Director

The Board of Pacific Assets Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Impey as an independent non-executive director of the Company, with effect from 1 August 2022.

Mr Impey is the Chairman of JP Morgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc and a consultant at Rathbones Investment Management. He was previously a partner of Albion Capital Group LLP and joint managing director at OLIM Limited. He has over 30 years' fund management experience including investment trusts. Prior to joining OLIM in 2009, he was Chief Investment Officer at Singer & Friedlander Investment Management. He is a charity trustee and on a number of investment committees including the HMS Victory Preservation Company.

Mr Impey has also been appointed to the Company's Audit Committee, Engagement and Remuneration Committee, and Nominations Committee with effect from 1 August 2022. He will offer himself for election by the Company's shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting to be held in June 2023.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(1) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

