International Business Machines Corp - Dividend Declaration

IBM BOARD APPROVES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

ARMONK, N.Y., July 25, 2022 -- The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.65 per common share, payable September 10, 2022 to stockholders of record August 10, 2022.

With the payment of the September 10 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

