The Clean Energy Regulator (CER) said the rule change will afford companies more flexibility.From pv magazine Australia The Clean Energy Regulator, the Commonwealth government agency responsible for overseeing Australia's rooftop solar schemes, will now permit installations to be completed by different installers, as long as each installer is accredited and the agency is notified. From April 1, the Clean Energy Regulator (CER) began requiring installers to take "selfie photographs" to prove they were present at the beginning, middle and end of each job. This stepped up compliance regime was in ...

