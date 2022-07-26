The cells are intended to be built inside panes of window glass, turning passive buildings into active energy producers. A key hurdle was creating the micron-scale electrical connections between individual cells that comprise a solar module.From pv magazine USA University of Michigan researchers announced in a Joule magazine post that they have achieved a new technique for manufacturing efficient semitransparent solar cells. The cells are intended to be built inside panes of window glass, turning passive buildings into active energy producers. Organic solar cells can be transparent, unlike their ...

