Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2022) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph" or the "Company") is pleased to announce recent operational updates for the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Niftable. Niftable, in collaboration with OBV, has dropped OBV's next NFT named "I Dream". The NFT is a limited edition (only 500 mints available) priced at approximately USD$100 each mint.

The I Dream NFT is a collaboration between several of One Body Village's child survivors of sexual abuse and exploitation. The artists wanted to portray the dream of freedom.

The poem that is included with the NFT incorporates the vision of the pictures by the survivors as follows:

I close my eyes and I dare to dream. I dream of seeing the world beyond mine, to walk the streets in stories I have read, and to smell and taste new foods. I dream of basking in the warmth of loved ones, where trust and kindness are in abundance. I dream of a life that is mine to carve, to shape, and to hold. I dream of a tomorrow that is not stricken with fear, but rather of endless opportunity. I dream of a freedom for me. I dream of a freedom for all.

Niftable is proud to help support this wonderful charity and its child survivors of exploitation, and encourages all its friends to buy a limited copy of OBV's newest NFT.

Link is below:

Credit card purchases can be made through:

https://obv.niftable.org/idream

Crypto and credit card can be made thru Opensea at:

https://opensea.io/collection/one-body-village-i-dream

"We're so excited to drop our next NFT, creatively designed and generously sponsored by our friends at Niftable. This NFT means a lot to us, because it tells a collective story of hopeful wishes and big dreams that we want everyone across the NFT world to see. Revenue from the sales directly funds our programs in Southeast Asia that give child survivors of sexual exploitation the tools and opportunities they need to reach for the stars," said Angela Nguyen, President of One Body Village.

Paul Haber, CEO of Graph Blockchain, states, "Despite the current volatility of crypto market, we continue to believe there are utility in NFTs. Partnering with charities like One Body Village and utilizing NFTs as a new means of fundraising is an ideal way of utilizing NFTs and doing our social governance part as a corporation."

The Company would also like to announce that Frank Kordy has been appointed Interim CFO as the Company transitions its accounting team from Vancouver to Toronto. Mr. Kordy has previously held this position and has served on the audit committees for several public companies in various sectors including cryptocurrency mining and the blockchain space. The Company would like to thank Don Shim for all of his hard work and assistance of the Company's transformation over the last several years.

