26 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 25 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 EUR1.098 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.934 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.090 GBP0.925 GBP0.930135 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.094675

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,412,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6425 1.092 XDUB 08:53:04 00060197713TRLO0 4430 1.098 XDUB 09:32:36 00060198697TRLO0 2948 1.098 XDUB 09:33:36 00060198712TRLO0 1400 1.098 XDUB 09:33:36 00060198713TRLO0 4430 1.098 XDUB 09:49:36 00060199248TRLO0 4430 1.096 XDUB 10:36:53 00060200446TRLO0 4430 1.094 XDUB 11:06:45 00060201043TRLO0 3331 1.094 XDUB 12:44:03 00060203282TRLO0 2818 1.094 XDUB 13:29:45 00060204354TRLO0 5914 1.096 XDUB 14:05:32 00060205170TRLO0 2928 1.092 XDUB 15:06:12 00060207820TRLO0 2500 1.092 XDUB 15:06:12 00060207819TRLO0 4016 1.090 XDUB 15:47:13 00060210023TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3348 93.00 XLON 08:35:37 00060197219TRLO0 738 93.00 XLON 08:53:04 00060197710TRLO0 954 93.00 XLON 08:53:04 00060197709TRLO0 240 93.00 XLON 08:53:04 00060197711TRLO0 1825 93.00 XLON 08:53:04 00060197712TRLO0 3755 93.40 XLON 10:22:01 00060200034TRLO0 707 93.30 XLON 10:25:24 00060200099TRLO0 2923 93.10 XLON 10:47:45 00060200741TRLO0 2862 92.90 XLON 13:08:54 00060203904TRLO0 2505 93.10 XLON 13:53:11 00060204805TRLO0 3131 92.80 XLON 14:35:41 00060206290TRLO0 2012 92.50 XLON 15:35:48 00060209421TRLO0

