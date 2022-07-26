Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.07.2022

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 26-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

26 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 25 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
                            EUR1.098 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.934 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.090     GBP0.925 
 
                                    GBP0.930135 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.094675

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,412,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6425       1.092         XDUB      08:53:04      00060197713TRLO0 
4430       1.098         XDUB      09:32:36      00060198697TRLO0 
2948       1.098         XDUB      09:33:36      00060198712TRLO0 
1400       1.098         XDUB      09:33:36      00060198713TRLO0 
4430       1.098         XDUB      09:49:36      00060199248TRLO0 
4430       1.096         XDUB      10:36:53      00060200446TRLO0 
4430       1.094         XDUB      11:06:45      00060201043TRLO0 
3331       1.094         XDUB      12:44:03      00060203282TRLO0 
2818       1.094         XDUB      13:29:45      00060204354TRLO0 
5914       1.096         XDUB      14:05:32      00060205170TRLO0 
2928       1.092         XDUB      15:06:12      00060207820TRLO0 
2500       1.092         XDUB      15:06:12      00060207819TRLO0 
4016       1.090         XDUB      15:47:13      00060210023TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3348       93.00         XLON      08:35:37      00060197219TRLO0 
738       93.00         XLON      08:53:04      00060197710TRLO0 
954       93.00         XLON      08:53:04      00060197709TRLO0 
240       93.00         XLON      08:53:04      00060197711TRLO0 
1825       93.00         XLON      08:53:04      00060197712TRLO0 
3755       93.40         XLON      10:22:01      00060200034TRLO0 
707       93.30         XLON      10:25:24      00060200099TRLO0 
2923       93.10         XLON      10:47:45      00060200741TRLO0 
2862       92.90         XLON      13:08:54      00060203904TRLO0 
2505       93.10         XLON      13:53:11      00060204805TRLO0 
3131       92.80         XLON      14:35:41      00060206290TRLO0 
2012       92.50         XLON      15:35:48      00060209421TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  177029 
EQS News ID:  1405485 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1405485&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.