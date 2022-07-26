DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to trading

RESTORATION TO TRADING

The following securities are restored to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08.00am, 26/07/2022:

Lekoil Limited Ordinary Shares Symbol: LEK ISIN: KYG5462G1073

The Regulation Department

Aquis Stock Exchange

Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA

Tel: 0203 597 6361

Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

