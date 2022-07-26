

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) posted a Group headline loss before tax for the quarter ending 30 June 2022 of 114 million pounds, compared to a loss of 318 million pounds, a year ago. The Group noted that its loss for the quarter was due to the short-term disruption issues. Headline EBITDAR profit was 103 million pounds, for the quarter.



Total group revenue for the quarter ending 30 June 2022 increased to 1.75 billion pounds from 213 million pounds, last year. Passenger revenue increased to 1.15 billion pounds from 152 million pounds.



For the third quarter, easyJet flew 22 million passengers, more than seven times higher than last year, representing 87% of fiscal 2019 capacity. Load factor was 88%, for the quarter. easyJet operated 95% of its planned schedule in the quarter.



Johan Lundgren, easyJet Chief Executive said: 'easyJet expects capacity to be approximately 90% of fourth quarter 2019 across our network of major European airports, with load factors targeted above 90%.'



easyJet stated that its fourth quarter schedule is now 71% booked, 1 percentage point ahead of this point in fiscal 2019.







