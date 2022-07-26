Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Nach 1.500% in Marktschieflage: Die nächste Rallye angestoßen!? Neuer Hot Stock…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JNE2 ISIN: GB00B10RZP78 Ticker-Symbol: UNVB 
Xetra
26.07.22
09:25 Uhr
47,345 Euro
+1,145
+2,48 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
AEX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNILEVER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNILEVER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,34047,39009:40
47,32547,36009:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNILEVER PLC
UNILEVER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNILEVER PLC47,345+2,48 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.