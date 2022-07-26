Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 25
[26.07.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.07.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,737,000.00
|EUR
|0
|115,803,302.85
|9.0919
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|25.07.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|924,029.27
|91.6696
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|25.07.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|120,408,206.05
|98.0683
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|25.07.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|143,982.00
|USD
|0
|16,154,880.69
|112.2007
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|25.07.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|70,329.00
|GBP
|0
|7,861,898.49
|111.7874
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|25.07.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|309,651.00
|EUR
|0
|34,027,012.78
|109.8883
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|25.07.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|60,379.00
|CHF
|0
|6,327,062.06
|104.7891
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|25.07.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|8,052,000.00
|EUR
|0
|71,956,329.37
|8.9365
