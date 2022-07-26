DJ Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURU LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jul-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 25-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.5816

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2641907

CODE: TURU LN

ISIN: LU1900067601

