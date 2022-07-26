Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Nach 1.500% in Marktschieflage: Die nächste Rallye angestoßen!? Neuer Hot Stock…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.07.2022 | 10:03
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hipcamp crowns winner of UK's best summer job!

LONDON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Stratford-upon-Avon local has been crowned winner of Hipcamp's inaugural Best UK Summer Job competition, scooping a £15k prize and embarking on a month-long adventure across 15 of Hipcamp's UK camping and glamping hotspots.

Hipcamp crowns winner of UK's best summer job!

The competition winner, Grace Kelly, was announced following an eight-week long competition by Hipcamp, the world's largest provider of outdoor stays. Hipcamp hosted the competition in celebration of its May UK launch, with the aim of giving one lucky camping enthusiast the trip of a lifetime.

Kelly will now camp and glamp her way across the length of the country, whilst being tasked with blogging and vlogging original content that showcases the natural beauty and uniqueness of Hipcamp's UK stays.

Kelly is fast becoming a seasoned adventurer, having explored much of the UK solo. A self-confessed outdoor fanatic, she's happiest when scouring locations off the beaten track - including hiking, camping and wild swimming.

"It was such a close contest with some brilliant entries, so I'm thrilled to have won," Kelly said. "I love helping people fall in love with the outdoors, so to be able to use my platform to share my passion and inspire other people to travel our beautiful country is a dream come true. I am incredibly excited to start my camping adventure with Hipcamp."

The West Midlands-based content creator, who has an impressive 42k Instagram followers (@graces_adventures), beat more than 25 other hopefuls to win Hipcamp's national competition and the accompanying £15,000 prize. The winning video scored big points with voters, as did Kelly's interview with the judges.

Jonathan Knight, UK Country Manager at Hipcamp, says: "We were so impressed by the quality of the entries from our UK campers, whittling our finalists down to a winner was a real challenge. But Grace demonstrated that camping is more than a hobby for her, it's a way of life. She is a natural storyteller, and we can't wait to see the content she creates, travelling around some of Hipcamp's most naturally beautiful spots in the country."

For more information on the UK's best camping and glamping spots please head to www.hipcamp.com/en-GB

For further information, imagery or time with spokespeople, please contact the team at Red Lion PR hipcamp@redlionpr.com

Full contest rules and regulations can be found here: hipcamp.com/bestuksummerjob

Contest schedule:

May 17, 2022

?Contest goes live at: hipcamp.com/bestuksummerjob

July 6, 2022

?Finalists announced

?Finalists work to score more votes through social and news media

July 19, 2022

?Online voting closes

July 26, 2022

?Winner of Best Summer Job UK announced

August 1-30, 2022

?Winner of Best Summer Job UK delivers regular vlog/blog content from campsites

?Winner engages in local media interviews

Social:

BestUKSummerJob

Hipcamp @HipcampUK @Hipcamp

About Hipcamp

Founded in 2013, Hipcamp is the world's largest provider of outdoor stays. It gives a growing community of good-natured people the opportunity to list, discover, and book unique outdoor experiences. By connecting people with the land and each other, Hipcamp works to support those who care about nature. The fully remote company operates in Australia, the United States, Canada, and the UK, and to date has helped people spend more than 6 million nights under the stars. When listing on Hipcamp, farmers, vintners, and other landowners generate new revenue streams to conserve their land and keep it wild.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866040/Hipcamp.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.