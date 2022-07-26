

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer price inflation eased marginally in June, though it remained strong overall, data released by the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday.



Producer prices logged a double-digit annual growth of 43.2 percent in June, following a 43.6 percent gain in May.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation edged down to 15.2 percent from 15.3 percent in the previous month.



Among components of the producer price index, energy prices registered the biggest annual increase of 111.6 percent in June. This was followed by a 24.1 percent rise in intermediate goods prices.



Prices of consumer goods were up 10.3 percent and capital goods prices grew 5.9 percent.



Month-on-month, producer prices moved up 1.9 percent in June, faster than May's 1.0 percent rise.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de