TUDOR GOLD durchschneidet 70,96 g/t Gold Eq über 1,00 Meter innerhalb eines Intervalls von 2,0 Meter mit 39,15 g/t Gold Eq im Step-Out Bohrloch GS-22-143, dass sich 225 Meter nordöstlich vom 2021er Bohrprogramm bei der Goldstorm Lagerstätte auf den Treaty Creek Konzessionsflächen im Norden von British Columbia befindet

VANCOUVER, BC, 26. Juli 2022 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (Frankfurt: TUC) (das "Unternehmen" oder "Tudor Gold" - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/unternehmen/profile/tudor-gold-corp/) freut sich, den dritten Satz von Bohrergebnissen der Phase 1 des 2022er Explorationsprogramms (das "Programm") auf ihrem Flaggschiffprojekt Treaty Creek bekanntzugeben. Das Projekt befindet sich im Herzen des Goldenen Dreiecks im Nordwesten von British Columbia.

Der Präsident und CEO von Tudor Gold, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., kommentiert:

"Wir freuen uns sehr, diesen zweiten hochgradigen Intervall mit sichtbaren Gold in Folge von unseren nordöstlichen Step-out-Bohrungen bekantzugeben. Dieser Intervall mit 70,96 g/t Gold Eq über 1 Meter ist nun der höchste einzelne Goldintervall des Projekts. Der einzigartige Aspekt des zwei Meter langen Abschnitts (composite) mit 39,15 g/t Gold Eq und des 4,5 Meter langen Abschnitts mit sichtbaren Gold beim Bohrloch GS-22-134 mit durchschnittlich 20,86 g/t Gold Eq besteht darin, dass sie beide ähnliche Erscheinungsformen mit der Goldmineralisierung der Valley of Kings (VOK) Lagerstätte in der Brucejack Lake-Mine von Newcrest neben unserer südlichen Grenze zu haben scheinen. Der größte Teil der Mineralisierung mit freiem Gold in der Goldstorm Lagerstätte ist mit Quarz-Pyrit-Äderchen verbunden, sie erscheint jedoch auch als feine eingesprengte Körner von frei sichtbarem Gold im Wirtsgestein, wie in diesem hochgradigen Intervall innerhalb des Bohrlochs von GS-22-143 beobachtet wurde. Dies könnte eine kolloidale Mineralisierungsform sein, die auch in der Brucejack Lake Mine beobachtet wird. Die Goldmineralisierung bei der VOK-Lagerstätte tritt als Elektron ("electrum") auf, das sichtbare Gold, das bei der Goldstorm-Lagerstätte gefunden wurde, tritt jedoch als natives Gold auf. Wie bei der Entdeckung von R-66 im Südosten könnten diese neuen hochgradigen Goldintervalle völlig andere Mineralisierungspulse sein, die außerhalb der bekannten Grenzen der Porphyr-Goldmineralisierung auftreten können. Es sind eindeutig weitere Bohrungen erforderlich, um die Gehaltsverteilung und -konsistenz im nordöstlichen Teil der Goldstorm-Lagerstätte besser zu verstehen zu können."

Das Programm auf den Treaty Creek Konzessionsflächen umfasst ein aggressives Ressourcenerweiterungs- und Definitionsbohrprogramm für mehrere Gebiete, darunter bei der Goldstorm-Lagerstätte sowie den Bohrzielen 'Eureka' und 'Calm Before the Storm'. Die in dieser Pressemitteilung enthaltenen Ergebnisse stammen von einem Diamantbohrloch, dass außerhalb des Gebiets der 2021er Mineralressourcenschätzung angepeilt wurde (siehe Link: des korrespondierenden Treaty Creek Lagerstättenplans und den Abschnittslinien).

GOLDSTORM LAGERSTÄTTE

ABSCHNITT / SECTION B

- Das Step-Out Bohrloch GS-22-143 befindet sich 225 Meter nordöstlich des 2021er Bohrprogramms und zielte auf die Mineralisierung der 300H und CS600 Zonen ab. Ein hochgradiger Abschnitt mit 39,15 g/t Gold Eq über 2,0 Meter wurde in einem Gebiet durchschnitten, das räumlich mit der 300H-Mineraldomäne aneinanderreiht, jedoch als möglicherweise separates Mineralisierungsereignis interpretiert wird. Sichtbares Gold wurde im Material ("within the fabric") des Wirtsgesteins gefunden.

Tabelle 1: Bohrergebnisse Goldstorm in der Pressemitteilung vom 26. Juli 2022

Section Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) AuEQ (g/t) B GS-22-143 (300H) 559.00 561.00 2.00 38.90 15.96 531 39.15 Including 559.00 560.00 1.00 7.20 6.99 490 7.34 And including 560.00 561.00 1.00 70.6 24.93 572 70.96 And (300H) 733.50 760.50 27.00 1.05 1.56 473 1.13 And (300H) 861.00 890.50 29.50 0.90 0.99 841 1.01 - All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. - HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals - The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1625/oz, Ag: $19/oz, Cu: $2.8/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.01169) + (Cu% x 1.1815). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries. - True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Tabelle 2: Bohrdaten für das Bohrloch in der Pressemitteilung vom 26. Juli 2022

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (?) Dip (?) Depth (m) B GS-22-143 429047.0 6273269.0 224.0 312 -50 1215.25(1) Preliminary assays reported to 985.5 m in this press release. Complete results to be released in the following press release.

Qualifizierte Person

Die qualifizierte Person für diese Pressemitteilung im Sinne des National Instrument 43-101 ist der Präsident und CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. Er hat die wissenschaftlichen und technischen Informationen gelesen und genehmigt, die die Grundlage für die Offenlegung in dieser Pressemitteilung bilden.

QA / QC

Diamant-Bohrkernproben wurden im Vorbereitungslabor von MSA Labs in Terrace, BC, hergestellt und im geochemischen Labor von MSA Labs in Langley, BC, getestet. Die analytische Genauigkeit und Präzision wird überwacht, indem vom Personal von Tudor Gold in regelmäßigen Abständen Rohlinge, zertifizierte Standards und doppelte Proben in den Probenstrom eingefügt werden. Das Qualitätssystem von MSA Laboratories entspricht den Anforderungen der internationalen Standards ISO 17025 und ISO 9001. MSA Labs ist unabhängig vom Unternehmen.

Über Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold ist ein Edelmetall- und Basismetall-Explorationsunternehmen mit Konzessionsflächen im ‚Goldenen Dreieck' von British Columbia, einem Gebiet, in dem produzierende bzw. in der Vergangenheit produzierende Minen sowie mehrere großen Lagerstätten, die sich einer möglichen Erschließung nähern. Das 17.913 Hektar große Treaty Creek Projekt (an dem Tudor Gold zu 60% beteiligt ist) grenzt im Südwesten an das KSM-Grundstück von Seabridge Gold Inc. und im Südosten an das Brucejack-Grundstück von Newcrest Mining Limited.

Im April 2021 veröffentlichte Tudor seinen technischen Bericht 43-101 "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada" vom 1. März 2021 auf dem Sedar-Profil des Unternehmens. Das Unternehmen besitzt außerdem eine 100-prozentige Beteiligung am Crown-Projekt und eine 100-prozentige Beteiligung am Eskay-North-Projekt, die sich alle im Gebiet Golden Triangle befinden.

IM NAMEN DER BOARD OF DIRECTORS VON TUDOR GOLD CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens unter www.tudor-gold.com oder wenden Sie sich an:

Chris Curran

Head of Corporate Development and Communications

Telefon: +1 (604) 559 8092

E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

oder

Carsten Ringler

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Telefon: +49 151 55362000

E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf http://www.sedar.com , www.sec.gov, http://www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=66835Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=66835&tr=1



