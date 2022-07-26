DJ Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MOBI LN) Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jul-2022 / 10:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 25-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.1891

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17004779

CODE: MOBI LN

ISIN: LU2023679090

