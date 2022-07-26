Appointments strengthen the Board and senior leadership team to support the Company's international growth

Closed Loop Medicine Ltd, a leading TechBio company developing combination prescription drug plus software therapy products that enable personalised dose optimisation, today announced it has appointed David Van Sickle PhD as Non-Executive Director and Simon Ramsden as Chief Financial Officer. The appointments will support Closed Loop Medicine in the next stage of its growth as the Company expands its development programmes into the US. Currently, it has two clinical-stage products, aiding in the management of insomnia and hypertension, and a pipeline of future combination products that enable dose optimisation to improve patient outcomes.

As Non-Executive Director, David will be supporting Closed Loop Medicine with its engagement with the US healthcare system as an experienced health technology innovator and executive. David was the CEO and Co-Founder of Propeller Health, a digital health and medtech company that launched one of the first integrated software and device combination interventions transforming respiratory disease management. The Company was acquired by ResMed in 2018. In 2017, David served as a founding board member of the Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Alliance, a non-profit trade association of industry leaders and stakeholders engaged in evidence-driven DTx advancement. He received his PhD in Medical Anthropology from the University of Arizona and in 2010 was named a Champion of Change by the Obama administration for his work on technology and innovation.

Joining as Chief Financial Officer, Simon Ramsden CA has a wealth of financial experience in the healthcare industry; joining Closed Loop Medicine from EUSA Pharma, where he held overall financial responsibility across all areas as Vice-President Head of Global Finance. Prior to this, Simon spent a decade at GSK plc, most recently as Finance Director of Consumer Health R&D, managing a global budget of over £250M across six global sites. He has been a Chartered Accountant for 14 years and gained his BSc (Hons) degree in Medical Biochemistry from the University of Birmingham.

David Van Sickle PhD, Non-Executive Director, Closed Loop Medicine, commented: "Across my career, I have been focused on the opportunity for digitally-guided therapy to improve the management of disease. A critical ingredient in managing a chronic illness is selecting an individualised drug dose regimen that is optimally safe and effective. However, more than three-quarters of the drugs approved by FDA in recent years had only a single dose regimen, a monolithic strategy that leads to unwanted side effects, non-adherence, and sub-optimal illness management. CLM promises a new approach: enabling personalisedsoftware-enabled treatments that reduce unnecessary suffering and pressure on our healthcare systems." He added: "Joining Closed Loop Medicine's Board of Directors is an exciting next step in my career, and I'm confident that the Company will have a significant impact on the industry."

Simon Ramsden, Chief Financial Officer, Closed Loop Medicine, said: "Through integration of drugs and patient-led digital experiences, Closed Loop Medicine's approach has the potential to provide universal healthcare access by enabling bespoke treatment decisions at an individual patient level. Not only would this improve disease outcomes, but also better support clinicians. Occupying a unique space at the intersection of data, healthcare and traditional therapeutics, the Company is demonstrating huge value potential and impressive growth. We are already seeing the positive market momentum and I'm looking forward to working with the team to further build on this success."

Hakim Yadi PhD OBE, CEO Co-Founder of Closed Loop Medicine, commented: "Harnessing our latest investment, Closed Loop Medicine is in an exciting position, with candidates in the clinic and many more in discovery. One size does not fit all when it comes to therapy. We are developing combined drug and software products centred around dose optimisation, to improve outcomes for patients with chronic diseases. The expertise Simon and David bring is invaluable and I'm delighted to be welcoming them to our team." He added: "Melissa Strange has served as CFO at Closed Loop Medicine for the last two years, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank her for her hard work. We are very appreciative for everything Melissa has contributed to Closed Loop Medicine's development and achievements and we wish her all the best."

For more information visit: www.closedloopmedicine.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005560/en/

Contacts:

Zyme Communications

Lily Jeffery

Email: lily.jeffery@zymecommunications.com