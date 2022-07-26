

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Centene Corporation (CNC):



Earnings: -$172 million in Q2 vs. -$535 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.29 in Q2 vs. -$0.92 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Centene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.59 per share Revenue: $35.94 billion in Q2 vs. $31.03 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.60 - $5.75 Full year revenue guidance: $141.6 - $143.6 Bln



