- (PLX AI) - GE Q2 revenue USD 18,600 million vs. estimate USD 17,600 million.
- • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.78 vs. estimate USD 0.38
- • Q2 orders USD 18,700 million
- • GE continues to trend toward the low end of its 2022 outlook on all metrics except free cash flow
- • Working capital will be pressured as GE protects customers from the impact of supply chain challenges, as well as Renewable Energy-related orders, which together are likely to push out approximately $1 billion of free cash flow into the future, the company said
GENERAL ELECTRIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de