- (PLX AI) - 3 M Q2 EPS USD 0.14.
- • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 2.48 vs. estimate USD 2.42
- • Q2 sales USD 8,700 million vs. estimate USD 8,580 million
- • 3M updated its full-year sales and earnings expectations to reflect the impact of the strong U.S. dollar along with the current uncertain macroeconomic environment
- • Total sales growth: -2.5 to -0.5 percent vs. 1 to 4 percent prior
- • Organic sales growth: 1.5 to 3.5 percent vs. 2 to 5 percent prior
- • GAAP earnings per share: $7.32 to $7.82 vs. $9.89 to 10.39 prior
- • Adjusted earnings per share: $10.30 to $10.80 vs. $10.75 to $11.25 prior
