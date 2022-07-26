New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2022) - Rhonda Swan, CEO and founder of Unstoppable Branding Agency (UBA), and FMW Media, a media production company, signed a multi-year deal and announced their upcoming collaboration. Swan will co-host with Jane King 'New To The Street Unstoppable Show', a segment that will air on NEWSMAX, with NST sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television, and FOXBusiness.

Jane King and Rhonda Swan, Hosts of "New To The Street Unstoppable Show"

This segment will showcase unstoppable women and men entrepreneurs highlighting their success stories. It will be broadcasted to over 300 million households across the USA and will be presented by Swan together with journalist Jane King. The segments will be filmed live every quarter at NASDAQ Market Site, in NYC on Time Square, and will gather groups of investors looking to support the companies showcased on the show.

Vince Caruso, CEO of FMW, said in an interview: "New to the Street (NTTS)'s mission is to showcase entrepreneurs in this world that are doing great things, and to help investors find the right companies to support."

The collaboration between New to the Street (NTTS) and UBA will offer a platform for companies to share their stories to the masses in a way that will allow the average investor to understand their value position. The platform will use a mix of traditional media, such as tv, print, radio, Tier 1 and Tier 2, as well as new social media outlets to share each company's vision.

NTTS Unstoppable Entrepreneur Hosts, Jane King & Rhonda Swan, with Vince Caruso, CEO of FMW

People interested in appearing on the show can schedule a meeting through the link: https://www.unstoppablebrandingagency.com/new-to-the-street-unstoppable.

About Rhonda Swan and Her Agency UBA

Rhonda Swan also hosts 'The Rhonda Swan Show' with over 1,000,000 views per episode. In this IGTV show, she interviews public figures and entrepreneurs to share their accomplishments and success stories.

Swan's company, UBA, is a digital PR and Branding agency that has been in business for over 15 years. It combines digital PR, Google indexing, SEO, and top tier publishing to help their clients go from best kept secret, to world renowned brand. The agency has also been rated by Forbes as one of the top digital PR and branding firms for entrepreneurs.

