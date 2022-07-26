

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Xerox Corp. (XRX):



Earnings: -$4 million in Q2 vs. $91 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q2 vs. $0.46 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Xerox Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $24 million or $0.13 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.12 per share Revenue: $1.75 billion in Q2 vs. $1.79 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $7.1 Bln



