Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) announced today that the Inseego Wavemaker FX2000 5G indoor router is now being sold to customers on the Three Sweden network. Three Sweden is part of Three Group Europe, which includes networks in Austria, Denmark, Italy, Ireland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

The award-winning FX2000 fixed wireless access (FWA) router can deliver gigabit speeds for fast and reliable internet access, along with Wi-Fi 6 for up to 30 devices, making it ideal for remote work, streaming and gaming. With its small, elegant design and simple setup, it fits into any environment, from home offices to summer cottages.

"We're proud to provide this fixed wireless access solution to Three Sweden and their customers," said Simon Rayne, senior vice president and managing director, UK, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific for Inseego. "This is the first commercial launch of our FX2000 with a European carrier, and we look forward to many more. Our 5G solutions are changing the way millions of people stay connected at home, in the office, and on the move."

"This router is an excellent choice for our customers who want the speed and simplicity of 5G home internet," said Rune Pedersen, CCO Consumer Market at Three Sweden. "Combined with our unlimited 3Bredband Max, it's an easy, affordable way to plug into the power of new 5G experiences."

Speed, simplicity and flexibility: With its small footprint and low profile, the FX2000 fits into any setting. It can be placed on a tabletop or desktop and moved easily when relocating to a new home or office.

Easy setup and management: The FX2000 can be set up by anyone (no service technician needed) in just a few minutes. The Inseego Mobile smartphone app makes it easy to choose the best placement and manage the FX2000 with user-friendly control settings.

Best-in-class performance: With Inseego's industry-leading antenna and RF technology, the FX2000 can deliver peak 5G speeds over 1 Gbps (depending on network coverage), along with fallback to Cat 22 LTE. Sustained high throughput and low latency 5G connections are ideal for applications such as video conferencing, streaming media, AR/VR and cloud computing. The FX2000 supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 for up to 30 connected devices, as well as an ethernet LAN port and USB port, to connect up to 32 devices simultaneously. The ethernet LAN port can also be connected to other routing devices.

Enterprise-grade security: Designed and developed in the U.S. with multiple layers of advanced security, the FX2000 safeguards data with advanced encryption, hacker prevention, password protection, OpenVPN, guest Wi-Fi network and more. Robust authentication protects against cyber threats and allows customers to connect with confidence.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Inseego's mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of innovative products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company's patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service provider, enterprise, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com Putting5GtoWork

Inseego 5G FX2000 chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System.

