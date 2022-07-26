In other news, Shuangliang secured a large wafer deal from the Chint Group and Tongwei raised the prices of its solar cells.Polysilicon maker GCL Tech last week announced the start of production at its 100,000-ton annual production capacity granular silicon fab in Leshan. The company also revealed a 30,000-ton facility in Jiangsu started production on June 16. The news was enough to prompt chairman and major shareholder Zhu Gongshan to invest another HKD 35.5 million ($4.52 million) into acquiring 10 million more shares in the business. Panel manufacturer Jolywood said it will expand its annual ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...