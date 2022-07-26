Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.07.2022
Nach 1.500% in Marktschieflage: Die nächste Rallye angestoßen!? Neuer Hot Stock…
WKN: A1JGT0 ISIN: MT0000580101 Ticker-Symbol: M8G 
Xetra
26.07.22
12:40 Uhr
2,244 Euro
-0,071
-3,07 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Scale
GlobeNewswire
26.07.2022 | 13:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Media and Games Invest SE on STO Corporate Bonds (310/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Media and
Games Invest SE with effect from 2022-07-27. Last day of trading is set to
2026-06-12. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1081139
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
