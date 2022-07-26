DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading

The following securities are suspended from trading on the AQSE Growth market with effect from 12:00, 26/07/2022 at the request of the company. TECC Capital Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: TEC ISIN: GB00BNDMJS47 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

