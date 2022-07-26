New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2022) - EzFill Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) ("EzFill" or the "Company"), a pioneer and emerging leader in the mobile fuel industry, was the subject of recent coverage by leading financial news website and publisher, SmallCapsDaily. The article is an extensive, deep-dive overview of EzFill's progress in the burgeoning and disruptive, on-demand mobile fueling industry. The keen analysis provides insight into EzFill's unique value proposition for consumers as well as its intriguing business model. SmallCapsDaily's reporting also highlights the opportunity that EzFill represents to investors and future stakeholders within an industry that was estimated to be worth $3.77 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow to $ 5.29 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of more than 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Given the company's recent news coverage for acquiring the assets of Full Service Fueling Inc., a mobile fuel delivery company and an affiliate of Palmdale Oil Company based in West Palm Beach, Florida, it is evident that EzFill is positioned for positive growth in the future as a unique prospect.

For more detailed information, please visit: https://smallcapsdaily.com/ezfill-holdings-a-true-pioneer-in-the-mobile-fueling-industry/

Key Takeaways

EzFill Holdings, is one of the fastest growing on-demand mobile fuel delivery providers and is the only one that provides services to three verticals. EzFill caters to consumers as well as commercial, and specialty (including marine) fueling needs.

EzFill's services offer the tandem benefits of convenience and security; Customers simply need to open the EzFill app on their mobile device, provide their location, and schedule a delivery time for fueling their vehicle.

Through EzFill's recent acquisition, the fueling trucks and customers of Full Service Fueling Inc., are part of the acquired assets in the deal.

In connection with the acquisition of Full Service, EzFill has signed an operating and supply agreement with Palmdale, one of the biggest wholesale fuel suppliers in the State of Florida.

Due to fleet fueling agreements in the B2B sector, EzFill has already seen its revenues grow from $1.22 million in 2019 to $8.05 million in the trailing 12-month period, a staggering 700% growth.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com.

