

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $327 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $577 million, or $3.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Moody's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $410 million or $2.22 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.0% to $1.38 billion from $1.55 billion last year.



Moody's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $327 Mln. vs. $577 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.77 vs. $3.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.33 -Revenue (Q2): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.20 to $9.70



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MOODYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de