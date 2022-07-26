Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Interim Dividend

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced an interim dividend of 12.05p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 31 December 2022. The dividend will be paid on 26 August 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 5 August 2022. The ex dividend date is 4 August 2022.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Tel 0131 220 0733

26 July 2022