Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $437 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $404 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $455 million or $1.34 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $5.06 billion from $4.72 billion last year.



Outlook:



Looking forward, the company currently expects adjusted earnings per share to be at the lower end of the previously provided range of $5.60 to $6.00.



Net sales outlook for the year remains at 2%-4% growth.



On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.76 per share on revenue growth of 3.7% for the period.



Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $437 Mln. vs. $404 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.29 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q2): $5.06 Bln vs. $4.72 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.60 to $6.00







