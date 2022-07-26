

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Dividend)



Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $111 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $478 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Dividend:



For the third quarter, Ares Capital has declared a dividend of $0.43 per share, payable on September 30, to stockholders of record on September 15.



Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $111 Mln. vs. $478 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.22 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.44







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ARES CAPITAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de