

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden's Covid-19 symptoms are 'almost completely resolved', his doctor said in the latest update.



'The President completed his fourth full day of PAXLOVID last night,' Dr.Kevin O'Connor , the White House physician who treats Biden, said in a letter to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre. 'His symptoms are now almost completely resolved ... His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear,' the letter says.



O'Connor said the president told him that his remaining symptoms include residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness.



The president will continue the Paxlovid treatment that started after he was tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.



Also, he will continue taking a low dose of aspirin as an alternative type of blood thinner.



O'Connor reiterated that the BA.5 variant is 'particularly transmissible' and that Biden would continue to isolate in accordance with CDC recommendations.



Biden, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, has been virtually participating in his planned meetings at the White House from the residence since he tested positive.



Speaking to reporters by video conference from the White House residence Monday, Biden said he is 'feeling great' and had 'two full nights of sleep all the way through.'



The President said his voice is still raspy, but is 'feeling better every day.' 'I've had every morning and every afternoon and every evening a full-blown series of tests,' he told reporters.



Biden fielded questions from the media after his meeting with business community members.







