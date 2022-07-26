Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.: Wearable Health Solutions Inc. enters into the Virtual Care Market with a 4G Home Medical Gateway Solution with fully Integrated Devices for Enterprise use

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI) ("Wearable Health Solutions" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company continues to innovate and expand it's product and solutions offering to improve the customer user experience and expand market share. On top of the anticipated launch of the iHelp 4G device in late August, the company expects to launch an entire expanded ecosystem of products to it's dealer and vendor networks with a Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) vertical initiative that will integrate existing monitoring hardware and software solutions into a complete ecosystem to streamline and simplify care of chronically ill patients.

The company plans on offering two distinct RPM and Chronic Care Management paths to market Direct to Consumer and Enterprise solutions. The Company's new devices will automatically collect vital data without the need for new apps or Bluetooth pairing because of full integration with over 100 third party peripheral devices from major medical companies. The back end portal solution simplifies maintaining patient compliance and includes tools to properly bill payors, which makes the ecosystem easy to implement by physician groups. The Company will collect monthly service fees which will provide a steady stream of recurring revenue.

Both offerings simplified connectivity for patients/customers and their circle of care. The consumers that wants to be proactive with their health can purchase disease-specific kits for Heart Disease, CHF, Hypertension, Diabetes, Obesity, COPD, Metabolic Syndrome and more. The peripherals will automatically connect to the iHelp Max and the data will flow to the WHS HIPPA compliant cloud so it can be viewed on demand. Enterprise customers, such as health systems, physician groups, primary care providers, insurance companies and others who are managing chronic conditions through RPM programs would use Wearable Health Solutions' solution that includes a small 4G tablet combined with disease-specific peripherals and a robust platform where all of the data is available. Thresh hold breach alerts, broad compliance initiatives, CPT code adherence and billing are integrated for ease of use for enterprise customers.

"The company has launched a Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) vertical initiative that will offer an end-to-end ecosystem that may allow large physicians groups, health systems and HMOs the ability to close the circle of care for chronically ill patients", stated Marc Cayle, VP of Innovation and Development. "We are thrilled to be able to help healthcare systems provide an RPM solution that encompasses hardware for vitals readings along with a back-end portal solution that is used for maintaining patient compliance as well as the tools required to properly bill payors. The system is designed to maintain compliance and aid patient outcomes as well as reduce potential billing errors that could be construed as fraud". Cayle continued.

"We have engaged industry marketing experts and working with advisors specifically to help deploy the RPM and Chronic Care Management solutions to be implemented by physicians groups, healthcare systems, HMOs, Pharmaceutical companies, and to be user friendly for patients on a daily basis, stated Peter Pizzino President, "the company expects to increase its revenues and profitability as a result of the RPM product offering".

About Us:

WHSI is an established manufacturer of PERS (Personal Emergency Response Systems ("PERS")) devices, and in the rapidly growing medical alarm device and eHealth sector. As such, we provide innovative wearable healthcare products and services to dealers and distributors across the globe. Our management team has over 30 years in the business, beginning with the launch of the MediPendant, the first medical alarm device that enabled the user to speak and listen to the emergency response operator directly through the pendant. WHSI will be launching its latest PERS device, the iHelp Max in the Summer 2022. The iHelp Max is a 4G cellular PERS device with advanced features such as fall detection, geo-fencing, AI utilizing Google

Assistant and Alexa, notifications, daily check-ins, and medication reminders, that are sold directly to dealers and distributors in the U.S and around the world. Further to the launch of the iHelp Max, the company is developing additional features for the device that include RPM (Remote Patient Monitoring). Utilizing the iHelp Max device, WHSI's advanced medical

alarm technology platform enables remote monitoring and data collection of essential vital signs in real-time and with historical values via Bluetooth, NFC, and WIFI technology. Our RPM solution includes real time monitoring of vital signs that will be stored in the cloud to enable viewing of historical data as well as identify potential health issues before they become catastrophic events.

Forward-Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Wearable Health Solutions and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Wearable Health Solutions ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Wearable Health Solution's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its solutions; (iii) Wearable Health Solution's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Wearable Health Solution's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Wearable Health Solution's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Wearable Health Solution's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Wearable Health Solution's business; (x) Wearable Health Solution's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent quarterly report on filed by Wearable Health Solutions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wearable Health Solutions anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Wearable Health Solutions assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Contact: www.wearablehealthsolutions.com

2901 W. Pacific Highway Suite 200

Newport Beach CA 92663

Tel: 949-270-7460

SOURCE: Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709807/Wearable-Health-Solutions-Inc-enters-into-the-Virtual-Care-Market-with-a-4G-Home-Medical-Gateway-Solution-with-fully-Integrated-Devices-for-Enterprise-use