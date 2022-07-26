Tucson, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2022) - ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTC Pink: ABCE) announces the highest backlog of commercial and residential solar installation work since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. ABCO has been able to secure contracts that will carry the Company through the 2023 year with profitable work. As of July 26, 2022, the Company had signed backlog projects totaling over $1,426,000. Coupled with the sales for the first six months of 2022, the Company believes that sales for 2022 should exceed $2,000,000. This is a 72% increase over 2021 sales that occurred during the COVID time.

On July 21, 2022, ABCO signed a solar electric system installation contract to construct solar projects on a local church complex with steel car parking structures in the Southern Arizona City of Green Valley. This contract totals $227,586 and is fully funded. The installation work is just beginning, and all work should be completed before December 31, 2022. Inclusive of this contract, the Company has inked a total of $1,195,000 of commercial solar contracts and $231,000 of residential solar contracts., all to be completed by the end 2023.

"The total of the contracts currently signed is in excess of $1,426,000 and more projects have been submitted to customers for signing. ABCO's present proposals not signed has grown to $4,930,000 for which the company believes many customers will sign for construction this fiscal year and next. Our current backlog is 180% of our 2021 sales of $1,161,106 and is expected to grow before our fiscal year ending this December 31ST 2022," says David Shorey, President. "We believe we are on our way to a good growth year for ABCO Energy."

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc. is a commercial and residential installer of Photovoltaic (PV) solar systems, LED lighting solutions and HVAC products and services. ABCO Energy, Inc. is a Nevada corporation, which maintains offices located in Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona. ABCO is a fully reporting public company trading under the symbol ABCE. Since its inception in 2008, ABCO Energy has taken great pride in delivering quality solar installations and has a reputation for outstanding customer service. These qualities have allowed us to grow the business primarily through referrals, many of those based on actual customer reviews.

Safe Harbor Statement

Note: Certain statements in this news release may contain "forward-looking" information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-5 under the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than the statements of fact, included in this press release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. ABCO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances or to reflect unanticipated events or developments.

