

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NVR Inc. (NVR) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $433.31 million, or $123.65 per share. This compares with $321.30 million, or $82.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $126.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $2.61 billion from $2.22 billion last year.



