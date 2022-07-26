Becker Professional Education: Becker Launches First-of-its-kind Industry Libraries

Accountants gain in-demand knowledge and skills to advance careers in fast-evolving markets with sector-specific CPE offering

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2022 / Becker, an education partner to the world's top accountants and firms, today introduced its Industry Libraries, a CPE (continuing professional education) program designed to help enterprises and accounting and finance professionals deepen their expertise in complex and rapidly changing markets. The first-to-launch Libraries are real estate, health care, and banking with others to be added later this year, including pharmaceuticals.

"Accountants play an important role in every industry. Yet, they're experiencing rising demand for more niche expertise, especially in industries that are increasingly complex and constantly changing, such as real estate, health care and banking," said Jennifer Lowe, Becker's Senior Director of CPE Solutions. "You need to get caught up on the issues that matter most in a new vertical market. With our Industry Libraries, Becker can guide you-helping you get up to speed on the topics that matter most in a new vertical market, while giving you greater flexibility and ownership of your career and learning journey."

Once enrolled in an Industry Library, you will first study key industry-wide areas and then dive deep into more advanced industry-specific issues and topics-taught by highly regarded instructors with decades of real-world experience in their fields. The Real Estate Library (10 courses for 18.5 CPE credits) covers topics ranging from identifying risks in a developer's financial statements to understanding special tax issues related to contractors and international construction, and more. The Health Care Library (11 courses for 15 CPE credits) delves into reimbursement systems, cost allocation methodologies and accounting for contingencies, allowances and settlements, among other industry challenges and trends. The Banking Library (10 courses for 12.5 credits) covers the complexities of revenue recognition, trends in ESG reporting, navigating digital assets and cryptocurrency, and understanding the guiding regulatory policies.

"We see an opportunity to change the conversation around CPE," added Patrice Johnson, Becker's Director of Curriculum. "CPE is most often regarded as a 'check the box' requirement; it offers so much more value when approached through the lens of life-long learning and career advancement. The traditional catalog of courses organized by topic still has its place, but our goal with Becker Industry Libraries is to streamline the path to increased potential with the most relevant, up-to-date content for the industry you're in."

Currently, Becker is the only CPE provider with an industry-centric product offering, including content built with a consistent framework for a series of high-growth industries that are rapidly changing and involve complex systems and accounting issues. All courses within the Industry Libraries are available in a self-paced, on-demand format and are viewable 24/7.

Visit the website to discover all of Becker's Industry Libraries and register to increase your potential while earning NASBA credits: https://www.becker.com/cpe/industry-libraries.

About Becker Professional Education

Accountants around the world count on Becker for the industry-leading tools and support they need to excel. And it all comes down to one thing: results. Results rooted in a tireless commitment to the success of our learners. Crafting personalized learning experiences. Unleashing cutting-edge technologies. Relentlessly advocating for the industry as a whole. And simply doing whatever it takes to support a lifelong journey of learning for accounting and finance students and professionals.

Becker provides exam prep and continued professional education with expert instructors, high-quality content, flexible learning formats including on-demand resources and webcasts. Learn more about Becker Professional Education, part of Colibri Group, at www.becker.com.

About Colibri Group

Colibri Group is building the future of professional education. Today, millions of licensed professionals start and advance their careers through the company's online and in-person learning solutions for licensing, continuing education, test preparation and professional development. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Colibri Group provides a holistic learning experience for students and professionals to achieve more and thrive throughout their careers in real estate, financial services, teacher education, healthcare, valuation and property services, among other professions. Visit colibrigroup.com for more information.

Contact

Brian Sherry

Stern Strategy Group

908-325-3860

ima@sternstrategy.com

SOURCE: Becker Professional Education

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709739/Becker-Launches-First-of-its-kind-Industry-Libraries