lino Biotech AG, a spin-out from Roche Diagnostics that has developed a reagent-free method for measuring molecular interactions in living cells or crude biological samples, welcomes Dr. Matthias Essenpreis as its new board member. With his deep and long-standing knowledge as Chief Technology Officer at Roche Diagnostics, he will be a great addition for the strategic development of the company. He will complete the board of directors, alongside chairman Seppo Mäkinen, serial entrepreneur; Monique Schiersing, Senior Investment Director at the Roche Venture Fund; Dr. Robert Wicke, CEO of Biolog; and Dr. Mirko Stange, CEO of lino Biotech. "We are honored to welcome Matthias Essenpreis to our board of directors", said Dr. Mirko Stange, CEO of lino Biotech. "With the commercial launch of our industrial reader planned for next year, all of us will benefit from his outstanding expertise in bringing innovative products to the market."

Since its incorporation in 2020 the company has made significant advances in developing new biosensors to facilitate quality control in Bioprocessing, measuring viral-load in cell gene therapy manufacturing and testing for off-target responses in living cells to support drug discovery. The company will exhibit new performance data at the DxPx Industry Investor Partnering Conference in Chicago on July 26th 28th. Investors interested in meeting the company can contact lino Biotech to be registered for the conference.

About lino Biotech AG:

lino Biotech AG was incorporated as ETH Zurich spin-out in Zürich, Switzerland, in March 2020, and is venture backed by Roche Venture Fund, High-Tech Gründerfonds and several life science family offices. lino Biotech is a life science tools company that develops reagent-free biosensors and readers to measure pharmaceutical relevant biological entities directly from crude samples such as bioprocess reactors solutions. The company's ability to provide target-specific binding information in a faster, very sensitive and cost-effective manner can lower R&D and production cost for pharma and biotech customers and offers an opportunity to make novel Cell Gene therapies accessible to more patients.

