WINCANTON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

26 July 2022

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc

Purchase of shares for Employee Benefit Trust

Wincanton plc (the "Company" or the "Group") has been notified by the Trustee of the Wincanton Employee Benefit Trust ('EBT') that the EBT has purchased a further 655,000 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ('Shares') in the Company, which completes the programme to purchase a total of 1,000,000 Shares.

The Shares will be held in the EBT, which is a discretionary trust for the benefit of the Group's employees. The Shares will be used to satisfy the exercise of share options by employees, including PDMRs of the Company.

Purchases for week ending 22 July:

18 July 2022 XLON 9,668 373.3000 19 July 2022 XLON 10,332 378.7450 20 July 2022 XLON 503,000 377.5030 21 July 2022 XLON 10,000 384.1900 22 July 2022 XLON 122,000 380.0014 TOTAL 655,000

The average price of the purchases for the week ending 22 July was 378.0280 pence per share.

Following this programme of purchases, the EBT now holds 1,613,551 Shares. The issued share capital in the Company remains unchanged at 124,543,670 Shares.

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from more than 170 sites across the country, responsible for 8,500 vehicles.

