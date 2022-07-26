In other news, German energy company Uniper said it will test a new salt cavern built for hydrogen storage, while Serbia and Hungary signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on renewable hydrogen.Brazilian chemical company Unigel started the construction of a green hydrogen plant in Bahia, in northeastern Brazil. The company said the facility will be the country's first hydrogen plant and the world's largest integrated green hydrogen and ammonia plant. "Located in the Camaçari Industrial Complex (BA), the new plant will have an initial production capacity of 10,000 tons/year of green ...

