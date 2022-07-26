DJ Dividend Declaration

26 July 2022

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc

Dividend Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend payment of 0.96 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 April to 30 June 2022.

As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's Prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the Directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime' to this dividend payment. Accordingly, the Company has designated the entirety of this dividend payment as an interest distribution to shareholders.

The dividend will be paid on 26 August 2022 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 5 August 2022. The ex-dividend date will be 4 August 2022.

Enquiries:

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc

Paula O'Reilly, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary +44 7936 332 503

