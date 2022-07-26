Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Nach 1.500% in Marktschieflage: Die nächste Rallye angestoßen!? Neuer Hot Stock…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
26.07.2022 | 16:37
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Dividend Declaration

DJ Dividend Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Dividend Declaration 26-Jul-2022 / 15:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

26 July 2022

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc

Dividend Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend payment of 0.96 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 April to 30 June 2022.

As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's Prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the Directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime' to this dividend payment. Accordingly, the Company has designated the entirety of this dividend payment as an interest distribution to shareholders.

The dividend will be paid on 26 August 2022 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 5 August 2022. The ex-dividend date will be 4 August 2022.

Enquiries:

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc

Paula O'Reilly, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary +44 7936 332 503

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  177268 
EQS News ID:  1406323 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1406323&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2022 10:06 ET (14:06 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.