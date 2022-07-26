Libertas Funding, LLC: Libertas Funding Adds Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Officer

Fast-growing specialty finance company expands leadership team to spur innovative services for its SMB clients

GREENWICH, CT / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / James D. Smith has joined the Libertas Funding, LLC, as chief technology officer and Denise Jacob has joined as chief information officer. Libertas, a leading specialty finance company for small and mid-sized businesses, has expanded its leadership team to support its new stage of growth and services.

CTO Smith leads tech innovation

With over 20 years' experience in software engineering and management, Smith brings deep technical expertise and engineering leadership to the new CTO position. He was senior managing director of Eze Software Group, where, as head of engineering, he managed a team of 350 in seven global sites.

His 16 years' experience in fintech and a proven ability for scaling organizations by driving technological change make Smith the perfect choice to lead Libertas' technology platform through its next phase.

"We are excited to have James join the team," said Randy Saluck, Libertas chief executive officer. "He is a hands-on, seasoned software engineer with strong leadership skills and an entrepreneurial mindset. His expertise and experience will strengthen our team and drive innovation. I am confident that James will lead Libertas's technology to new heights helping us achieve our immense growth potential."

"Libertas is a leader in the industry, poised for enormous growth, and our technology roadmap will further accelerate that growth," said Smith. "It's a dream scenario for any technologist."

CIO Jacob to oversee IT Systems

Jacob will be responsible for overseeing the security and overall functions of the company's information technology systems. She brings over 30 years' experience in financial services technology, operations, and risk management, with 25 of those years in global technology operations leadership.

As the former head of technology infrastructure and risk at Royal Bank of Scotland, Jacob led a team of 450 across four global sites.

"Denise is highly skilled with IT risk management, governance and cyber security. She is goal-oriented, results-driven and highly collaborative. We are fortunate to have her as our CIO and on our team," Saluck said.

Jacob will implement technology solutions that will continue to drive innovation and operational excellence, further solidifying Libertas's commitment to superior technology and security.

Jacob said, "It's an exciting time to be at Libertas. I'm delighted to be part of this trendsetting firm as we continue to expand the suite of products and technology solutions that we can offer our customers."

Fast, Flexible Funding Solutions

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Libertas is a leader in revenue-based financing, having provided access to over $1.4 billion in total funding to its customers since its inception in 2016. Libertas addresses the unique capital needs of SMBs. Its fast, flexible funding solutions are designed to solve the working-capital challenges that SMBs often face and enable them to pursue growth opportunities.

Companies seeking capital can secure funding in as fast as 1-2 business days. Visit https://libertasfunding.com/ or call (800) 704-8675.

