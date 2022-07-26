

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 156904 new cases reporting on Monday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States has risen to 90,570,695, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



418 additional deaths on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,027,373.



Florida reported the most number of cases - 27,045 - and deaths - 175.



Covid deaths have increased by 34 percent while cases increased by 10 percent in the last two weeks, New York Times' latest tally shows.



Nearly 43000 people are currently in American hospitals with the coronavirus, an increase of 12 percent over the last two weeks. More than 4800 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 12 percent rise in a fortnight.



87,549,615 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



1899 additional deaths were reported globally on Monday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,386,517.







