High quality probes (reagents) result in better images to present to the pathologist as well as better technological performance in terms of both image analysis and speed

Continued collaboration with Empire Genomics will expand the portfolio of optimized probes to meet the needs of high-performance testing, starting with breast and lung cancer detection

A strategic partnership supporting the international deployment of Ikonisys has already materialized through the previously announced first successful sale of the Ikoniscope20 and reagent combination to Comprehensive Urology

Regulatory News:

Ikonisys SA (Code ISIN: FR00140048X2 Mnémonique: ALIKO) (Paris:ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancer with a unique, fully-automated solution for medical diagnostic labs, announces the development of optimized FISH probes with Empire Genomics. This will provide Ikoniscope20 users with the best possible results in several different FISH tests. Ikonisys' ikoniscope20 is a state-of-the-art digital fluorescence microscope system with the ambition to automate and improve the work of pathology laboratories. This platform is a combination of hardware, software and exclusive reagents.

In a constant quest for improvement, Ikonisys has collaborated with Empire Genomics to create optimized probes that offer Ikoniscope20 customers superior results and convenience. These probes produce sharper images and better performance in terms of specificity and speed when used with the Ikoniscope20. "This collaboration allows the creation of a drop-in FISH testing solution for clinical labs," said Michael Bianchi, Laboratory Director at Empire Genomics. "The probes are provided in an optimized dye/concentration mix to perform consistently using the Ikoniscope20. This provides another option for the field of automated FISH imaging and analysis that will be better for our clients in terms of performance and value."

The optimized probes will be manufactured exclusively for Ikonisys and will only be sold for use on the Ikoniscope20 system in the North American market. The company will offer them to all future customers, providing a fully integrated technology platform that includes hardware, software and consumables as discussed at the IPO. This strategy has already been anticipated with the sale of the Ikoniscope20 and reagent combination to Comprehensive Urology, who, convinced by the quality of the results, became the first customer to test the new reagents for detection of bladder cancer cells.

Mario Crovetto, CEO of Ikonisys, said: "We are delighted with our collaboration with Empire Genomics that has already proven to be successful with the sale of the Ikoniscope20 and reagent combination to Comprehensive Urology. Now that we have proved the efficacy of our strategy to sell a fully integrated platform to our customers, our next goal is to expand our portfolio to other early detection tests such as breast and lung cancers. We are moving quickly in a fast-growing market with a clear customer need for full automation, integration and data interpretation capabilities, allowing for top-quality outcomes and high productivity enhancement for laboratories. This is what the Ikoniscope20 is designed for. We remain very active in FISH testing and are ready to address the high-growth CTC/Liquid Biopsy market with the same strategy of a comprehensive platform."

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) that specializes in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20 platform, a fully-automated solution designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications that are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.Ikonisys.com

About Empire Genomics

Empire Genomics designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive menu of clinical and custom labeled molecular probes that enable leading global clinical laboratories, biotechnology organizations and academic institutions to advance biomarker research, accelerate diagnoses and improve personalized treatment options for patients battling cancer and other complex diseases. The company was founded in 2006 by Norma J. Nowak, PhD, a prominent member of the Human Genome Project, to utilize innovative research started at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York. The product portfolio includes Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic in Situ Hybridization (CISH) probes that are designed and optimized for specific diseases, genes, and/or regions across the entire human or mouse genomes. The company's technology has been cited in more than 500 peer-reviewed scientific publications. For more information, please visit www.empiregenomics.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005860/en/

Contacts:

Ikonisys

Alessandro Mauri

CFO

investors@ikonisys.com

NewCap

Olivier Bricaud Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Investor Relations

Ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 92

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

Ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.:+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98