- (PLX AI) - Tarkett half year revenue EUR 1,564 million.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|12,740
|13,180
|18:12
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|18:04
|Tarkett: Results for H1 2022: Strong sales growth and continued increases in selling prices Neutralisation of inflation in purchasing costs and increase ...
|18:04
|Tarkett Half Year Adjusted EBITDA EUR 126.2 Million
|(PLX AI) - Tarkett half year revenue EUR 1,564 million.
► Artikel lesen
|05.07.
|Tarkett - Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett's share capital as of June 30, 2022
|30.06.
|Tarkett: Katja Kleine-Wilde neue Marketingleiterin
|07.06.
|Tarkett - Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett's share capital as of May 31, 2022
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|TARKETT SA
|12,620
|-1,56 %