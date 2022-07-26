The "Europe Casino Management Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe casino management systems market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.89% during the forecast period. The market is expected to increase due to changing lifestyles and societal concerns, as well as the increased use of cashless slot machines and server-based gaming. Casino management systems include software and hardware to track players, analyze behavior, cash and accounting, security and surveillance, or a combination of these.

Key Highlights

The Europe casino management system market will likely grow significantly in the near future, owing to an increased need for business automation and analytics, improved security and risk management, and increased worry about fraud-related activities.

Players in European countries prefer to play at brick-and-mortar casinos. For example, offline gambling was the most popular form of gambling in Italy in 2019. According to the data, offline gamblers made up 18.3% of all respondents during the study period. In the chosen year, however, only 2% of gamblers reported to bet completely online.

Furthermore, booming the casino club culture and weak gaming regulations across the globe will fuel demand for casino management systems. Gaming analytics, which collects, analyses, and forecasts customer behavior, is becoming more widely used, creating lucrative growth potential.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a negative impact on the gambling/casino business. Government-imposed stay-at-home prohibitions in many nations resulted in the shutdown of casinos, lottery outlets, and other gambling facilities. Closures left casinos without revenue for weeks or months, and even when they reopened, limits were imposed to limit the number of guests, preventing them from operating at full capacity. However, it is expected that in the coming months, the gambling market across nations will retain the loss during the pandemic and grow significantly.

Key Market Trends

Analytics Segment is Expected to hold the Largest Market Share

Casino operators have terabytes of data with them, which includes customer information. Analytics help the casino operators to maintain the customer database. Analytics today not only record customer databases but have also evolved to segment customers based on profitability, predict profitability, manipulate customer behavior with specific promotional offers, and market campaigns targeted at a specific segment of customers.

Casino operators have gigabytes of data, which includes consumer information. The casino operators can use analytics to keep track of their consumer database. Today, analytics has grown to include segmenting customers based on profitability, predicting profitability, manipulating customer behavior with specialized promotional offers, and marketing campaigns targeted at a certain segment of customers, among other things.

Through predictive analytics, casinos can now graph a customer's value and anticipate their behavior. Most customer transactions are recorded, thanks to increased investments in database warehousing technologies and the widespread use of loyalty cards.

With more housing options and higher competition, casinos are putting a greater emphasis on analytics to stay competitive and attract more customers. With hundreds of casinos across the country, it is critical for casinos to properly utilize the data they acquire, as competition is stiff and client retention is difficult.

Increase in the Acceptance of Casinos

The expanding worldwide casino presence and rising social acceptability of casinos are driving the business. Governments are allowing gambling clubs to open in order to encourage economic growth and increase foreign tourism.

Over the last few years, the sector has seen considerable advances in technology and the gaming experience provided to consumers. Casinos rely significantly on client retention and strive to improve service quality in order to provide a more personalized experience. Gaming clubs use a number of different technologies to collect information on their clients and floor operations.

Depending on the needs of the gaming club, casino management systems can comprise various modules that a single vendor solution cannot meet. As a result, vendors are more likely to create open systems that allow club owners to incorporate third-party solutions and hardware to get optimal control over gaming operations.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Insights

5 Market Dynamics

6 Market Segmentation

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Investment Analysis

9 Future Outlook of the Market

Companies Mentioned

International Game Technology PLC

Novomatic AG

Apex Gaming Technology

Amatic Industries GmbH

Decart Ltd

Euro Games Technology Ltd.

Ensico CMS d.o.o.

Advansys d.o.o.

Synectics plc.

Dallmeier electronic GmbH Co.KG

Konami Gaming, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4vmymh.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005940/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900