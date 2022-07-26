DJ BILENDI: Strong growth in Q2 2022

BILENDI BILENDI: Strong growth in Q2 2022 26-Jul-2022 / 17:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Strong growth in Q2 2022:

+50.6% (+10.2% pro forma)

Paris, July 26, 2022 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, announces the release of its Q2 2022 and H1 2022 revenues.

Q2 H1 In MEUR VAR 22/21 VAR 22/21 2021 2021 pro-forma[1] 2022[2] VAR 22/21 2021 2021 pro-forma1 20222 VAR 22/21 Unaudited Pro-forma Pro-forma France 2.4 3.6 3.4 +41.2% -4.2% 4.8 6.7 6.8 +42.4% +0.9% International 7.9 10.5 12.1 +53.5% +15.1% 14.4 19.2 22.2 +54.2% +15.0% Total 10.3 14.1 15.6 +50.6% +10.2% 19.2 25.9 29.0 +51.2% +11.4%

In the second quarter of 2022, Group sales came to EUR15.6m, up 50.6% on the second quarter of 2021, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. On a pro forma basis, as through the acquisition of Respondi AG had taken place on January 1, 2021, revenues were up by 10.2%.

International business (78% of total business) was once again at the heart of this positive momentum, with revenues of EUR12.1m, up +53.5%. The Group benefits from a strengthened presence in Europe, with the opening of a new office in the Netherlands[3] and increased visibility in Germany, where Bilendi is one of the key players in the largest market in continental Europe[4].

In France (22% of the activity), growth remained strong, with revenues of EUR3.4 million, up 41.2%.

For the first six months of the 2022 fiscal year, Bilendi recorded consolidated revenues of EUR29.0 million, up 51.2% (+11.4% on a pro forma basis). This growth is even more noteworthy as it is taking place in a generally uncertain economic context, demonstrating once again the resilience and robustness of Bilendi's model combining technology and data.

Since the acquisition of respondi AG on November 22, 2021, the integration has proceeded according to plan. The quality of the team, the database, and the customer portfolio from respondi are fully contributing to the development of the Group in Europe.

2026 objectives confirmed

The Group is reaffirming its aggressive growth strategy, combining organic development and targeted acquisitions, with the objective of reaching revenues of EUR100 million by 2026, and EBITDA of 20% to 25% of revenues, i.e. EUR20 to 25 million.

Next publication: results for the first half of 2022: October 4, 2022 (after market close)

About Bilendi

At a time when the amount, variety and speed of data being issued and communicated are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to the collection, processing and enhancement of this data.

That is why Bilendi is positioned at the epicenter of data collection for two market segments. These are: Technologies and Services for Market Research and Technologies and Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty.

We have locations in France, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands, Morocco. The group also has business activity in Austria and Norway. In 2021, Bilendi achieved a turnover of EUR 44.1 million, EUR 57.9 million on a pro-forma basis. The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

ISIN code FR 0004174233 - MNEMO code, ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME.

www.bilendi.com

Contacts

BILENDI Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO m.bidou@bilendi.com Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 ACTIFIN Analysts & Investors Relations Press Relations Nicolas Lin/ Alexandre Commerot Isabelle Dray nlin/acommerot@actifin.fr idray@actifin.fr Phone: +331 56 88 11 11 Phone: +331 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Proforma scope 2021: as if the acquisition of respondi had taken place on 1 January 2021

[2] Integration as of 1 January 2021 of 100% of Humanizee SAS, which owns the Discussnow platform and as of 1 December 2021, of 100% of respondi

[3] Press release of June 2, 2022

[4] Press release of June 22, 2022

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Strong growth in Q2 2022

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BILENDI 4 rue de Ventadour 75001 PARIS France E-mail: contact.fr@bilendi.com Internet: www.bilendi.com ISIN: FR0004174233 Euronext Ticker: ALBLD AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 1406401 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1406401 26-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1406401&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2022 11:55 ET (15:55 GMT)