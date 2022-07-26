Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Nach 1.500% in Marktschieflage: Die nächste Rallye angestoßen!? Neuer Hot Stock…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873608 ISIN: FR0000054900 Ticker-Symbol: FSE 
Tradegate
26.07.22
16:02 Uhr
6,600 Euro
-0,075
-1,12 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
TF1 SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TF1 SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5206,57521:16
6,5306,57521:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION SA14,000-1,20 %
TF1 SA6,600-1,12 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.