Rendezvous, Barbados--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2022) - On Tuesday, Triton & West, the international asset management company, announced they will be launching a philanthropic trust aimed at providing underprivileged children with the opportunity to secure a scholarship for further education and grants to support early education.

CEO and founder of the Triton & West Philanthropic Trust, David Barnard, has made a personal initial contribution of $1.4M USD. The company has also pledged an annual donation of $5M USD to the trust. Client donations have already topped $3.9M USD ahead of the launch. The trust will initially focus on two key geographical regions, the West Indies and South East Asia, as the company has a presence in both of these areas. As part of their corporate social responsibility strategy, the company plans to partner up with local charities, as well as providing direct support into the communities that most require the assistance.

Speaking at a press conference, CEO David Barnard stated, "The reason we set up the Triton & West Philanthropic trust is simply to give back. Having personally accumulated generational wealth, I have felt a deep obligation to give back and provide underprivileged children with the opportunity to have an education and not worry about the associated cost. I have always lived by the philosophy if you give a man a fish; you feed him for a day, if you teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime. Moreover my father instilled in me the importance of education, he told me the greatest investment one can ever make is the investment in their children's education. This is the reason we felt the scholarship programs were the most effective way to give back and enable underprivileged children the opportunity to compete on a level playing field."

Triton & West is an international asset management company with their headquarters in Barbados. They have been a global leader in offshore financial services since inception in 2017, providing solutions to individuals, trustees, corporations and governments.

