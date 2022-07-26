DJ Affyn's "Generation Zero Buddies" NFT Collection Reaches High of Over 20x From Original Listing

Singapore, Singapore | July 26, 2022 12:26 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Singapore-based metaverse and play-and-earn gaming startup, Affyn, recently launched its inaugural "Generation Zero Buddies" ("Gen 0 Buddies" in short) NFT collection on Polygon. The debut NFT collection experienced high demand and sold out within one hundred seconds of listing and has increased more than 20 times in value on the secondary market.

While NFTs within the collection were initially sold for around USD 150 (2,995 USDFYN) a piece, the limited availability of these NFTs drove their prices to new heights. According to the latest market data, the floor price for Affyn's "Gen 0 Buddies" NFTs has reached about 2.98 ETH on OpenSea.

"Gen 0 Buddies" carry the distinctive "Gen 0" symbol, identifying them as 100% mythical collectibles and will play a role in Affyn's NEXUS World metaverse and eventually interoperable across different metaverses and blockchain games.

Following this event, the Affyn team will launch several other rounds of NEXUS World land sales, details of which will be shared with the public in the coming weeks.

According to Affyn's Founder and CEO, Lucaz Lee, "Our multi-utility NFTs are designed to unlock new opportunities for users in the metaverse. Despite the market backdrop, our first NFT sale received an overwhelmingly positive response, and the latest floor price developments reflect this encouraging reality. We thank the community for their support and trust as we continue building a sustainable player economy with real-world utility that ultimately benefits the community."

About Affyn

Affyn is a Singapore-based company, using blockchain-powered technology, to develop mobile games with integrated geolocation and augmented reality capability. Affyn is pioneering the gaming model with a sustainable play-and-earn economy where rewards earned in the virtual world have the ability to also be utilized in the real world.

Affyn

Joice Toh

joicetoh@affyn.com Company Website

https://www.affyn.com/

